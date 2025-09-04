Palace flags Film Heritage Building construction work

Malacañang on Thursday flagged the construction of the Philippine Film Heritage Building in Intramuros, Manila, after officials found flaws and unfinished work in the facility.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, who inspected the site with Palace reporters, identified the project contractor as Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor Inc., owned by the Discaya family.

Other companies owned by the family are currently under investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in flood control projects nationwide.

The renovation of the building was originally set for completion on Thursday, 4 September.

Castro said the firms involved in the project would be investigated for the state of their work.

“It will probably start soon because, as we saw, this should have been completed by 4 September 2025. They should be talking to us and explaining why it wasn’t finished,” she said.

“They need to explain the delay. Why does it look like this? Why does it look bad? Why is the construction below standard?” she added.

Castro noted that the contractors could face civil liability since the contract expired on the same day.

“It appears that not only flood control projects are affected, but also many infrastructure projects, buildings, and government programs. This is why the President continues to investigate,” she said.

First Lady ‘disappointed’

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos expressed disappointment over the condition of the project after seeing the facility. This project is one of Mrs. Marcos’ initiative for the filmmaking industry.

Among the issues observed were areas without tile flooring, restrooms with leaks and clogged wastepipes, and downspouts that were not functioning properly. The elevators were also reported to be below standards.

One of the main venues, the theater intended to host creatives, guests, and filmmakers remains unfinished, with construction still ongoing.

Castro added that personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways may have been in collusion with the contractors.

The project has a budget of P107 million.

The Discaya family has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), the project began on 26 October 2023 and, once completed, will serve as the FDCP’s new headquarters.