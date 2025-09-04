PAGCOR donates seven new PTVs to LGUs nationwide

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) distributed seven new Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) to local government units (LGUs) across the country on Wednesday, 3 September, as part of its continuing support for emergency medical services in underserved areas.

The beneficiaries of the latest turnover include Las Piñas City and the municipalities of Tacloban in Leyte, Busuanga in Palawan, San Manuel in Tarlac, Mexico in Pampanga, Kibawe in Bukidnon, and Indang in Cavite.

The vehicles were formally handed over during a ceremonial event at PAGCOR’s corporate office in Pasay City, led by Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco.

“This is more than just a turnover of vehicles; it is about saving more lives,” Tengco said. “We hope to empower our LGUs to respond faster and more efficiently during medical emergencies. Wala naman pong hinihingi ang gobyerno kung hindi ang alagaan ninyo lang sana ang mga ito.”

Each PTV is equipped with a GPS navigation system, ambulance stretcher, medical oxygen, wheelchair, and first aid kit to ensure the safe and efficient transport of patients to hospitals or healthcare facilities.

Since the program began, PAGCOR has donated a total of 51 emergency vehicles to LGUs, public hospitals, frontline agencies, and selected military units nationwide.

Busuanga Mayor Raymond Emil Cruz, a former PAGCOR employee, said the donation will greatly benefit remote communities in Palawan.

“Malaki ang aming isla at napakalayo ng ilang barangay sa sentro ng bayan. Kaya ang PTV na ito ay napakahalagang tulong,” Cruz said. “Sisiguraduhin namin na mapapakinabangan ito ng maraming kababayan sa mahabang panahon.”