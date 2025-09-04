SUBSCRIBE NOW
Paalam downs Taiwanese to start World Championships campaign

(File photo) Photograph courtesy of Olympics
Published on

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam is off to a rousing start in the World Boxing Championships after beating Hsu Chiao Chun of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 64 of the men's 55-kilogram division last Thursday in Liverpool.

Paalam soundly defeated Hsu via unanimous decision to advance to the next round of the inaugural tilt organized by World Boxing.

The 27-year-old pug will next face Junior Alcantara of the Dominican Republic on 7 September.

Meanwhile, Junmilardo Ogayre, who takes on another Taiwanese boxer in Lai Chu En, in the Round of 64 men’s 60kg class later in the evening.

