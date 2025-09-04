Organon champions family planning for empowerment, choice, well-being

Family planning is more than a health service—it’s a life-shaping right. And while August marks Family Planning Month in the Philippines, Organon believes that the conversation cannot begin and end there. Beyond the annual observance, the company continues to champion every woman’s right to take control of her body, her choices, and her future.

Rooted in its global mission of “a better and healthier every day for every woman,” Organon is tackling one of the Philippines’ most urgent public health challenges: the rising rate of unplanned pregnancies, especially among adolescents.

Empowerment Through Choice

For Organon, true empowerment begins with choice. When women are equipped to decide if and when to have children, they gain more than reproductive control—they unlock opportunities for education, employment, and community leadership.

“Empowering women to plan their futures starts with giving them real choices through access, education, and support,” said Carole Lopez, Organon External Affairs & Communications Lead. “Family planning isn’t just a medical service; it’s a foundational right that enables women to take charge of their lives.”

But the benefits extend beyond physical health. Studies reveal that Filipino women of reproductive age experience high rates of anxiety and depression, often linked to financial stress, limited social support, and entrenched gender roles. Family planning eases these pressures by giving women greater stability and peace of mind.

As Dr. Yolanda E. Oliveros, former Deputy Health Director at USAID/Philippines, explained:

“Women’s mental health is shaped not only by biological factors but also by the economic realities and cultural expectations they face. Helping women make thoughtful decisions about the timing and size of their families can reduce stress and promote mental well-being. When women are supported in planning their families according to their needs and circumstances, they can better care for themselves and those they love.”

Confronting the Teenage Pregnancy Crisis

The statistics remain sobering. In 2022 alone, over 150,000 Filipino adolescent girls became pregnant or gave birth, according to the Commission on Population and Development (Popcom). For many, these early pregnancies derail dreams of finishing school, limit future employment opportunities, and perpetuate cycles of poverty.

Organon responds by going beyond awareness campaigns. Through initiatives such as Her Plan is Her Power and Nanay’s Day Out, the company works with local governments to provide age-appropriate, youth-friendly reproductive health education and services.

“We cannot talk about women’s empowerment without addressing the realities that young girls face,” Lopez added. “Teenage pregnancy is not just a health issue—it’s a social issue. We are committed to being part of the solution by making sure that girls are informed, protected, and given the opportunity to thrive.”

Building Partnerships, Fueling Progress

Organon envisions family planning not as a privilege but as a standard of care—supported by policy, powered by data, and amplified by women’s voices in decision-making. Its efforts go beyond providing contraceptive solutions. They include forging alliances with healthcare providers, policymakers, and community advocates to strengthen the country’s reproductive health ecosystem.

“Every woman deserves the right to make informed choices about her body and her future,” Lopez affirmed. “At Organon, we see ourselves not just as providers of health solutions, but as partners in her journey toward empowerment.”

Looking Ahead

As the Philippines continues to grapple with unplanned pregnancies and the ripple effects on health and society, Organon’s sustained efforts highlight an essential truth: giving women and girls the tools to plan their lives benefits not only individuals but also families, communities, and the nation as a whole.

Family planning, after all, is not just about preventing pregnancy. It is about enabling every woman to live with dignity, pursue her ambitions, and build the future she envisions—on her own terms.