NU retires Belen’s No. 4

Bella Belen made history when she became the first National University (NU) student-athlete to have her jersey number retired during the school’s pep rally on Thursday at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

NU athletics director Ottie Camangian said the retirement of Belen’s jersey No. 4 as their way of expressing gratitude to her contributions to the school, highlighted by seven titles and four Most Valuable Player plums both in the senior and junior divisions of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

After a successful campaign for Nazareth School-National University in the juniors ranks, Belen brushed off attractive offers from other schools and, instead, joined the Lady Bulldogs in which she spearheaded the “golden generation” together with Alyssa Solomon, Sheena Toring and Erin Pangilinan.

Belen spearheaded the Lady Bulldogs to Season 84 championship, giving the school its first UAAP crown after a 65-year title drought before steering them to the finals of the next four seasons, where they won three more titles with three MVP plums.

Belen is the only UAAP women’s volleyball player to win three MVP plums aside from Monico Aleta of Far Eastern University (FEU) and Alyssa Valdez of Ateneo de Manila University.

“It’s a testament that the grassroots program in the UAAP really matters,” Camangian, a former secretary general of the Philippine Volleyball Federation, said.

“She does not perform only on the court, but also off the court. She is a true embodiment of what a true Nationalian should be.”

Camangian stressed that more than her athletic achievements, it was Belen’s humility, kindness and willingness to give back to the NU community which made her deserving of such lifetime recognition, which was also given by De La Salle University to Manilla Santos (No. 14) and by FEU to Rachel Anne Daquis (No. 3).

“She is well-rounded in terms of athletics, academics and behavior. She is very rare.”

After leading the Lady Bulldogs to glory, Belen was tapped by Capital1 as the top overall pick of the Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft. She is also a mainstay at Alas Pilipinas, the squad that represents the country in various international events.