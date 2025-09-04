NBI opens probe into alleged DPWH flood control anomalies

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has begun investigating alleged irregularities in government flood control projects, particularly in areas recently visited by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Director Jaime Santiago said Thursday.

Santiago confirmed that he instructed NBI regional directors to start a fact-finding probe even without a formal directive from higher authorities. He said the bureau is acting proactively in anticipation of possible requests for assistance from agencies such as the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“We will not spare anyone in this investigation. If the evidence warrants, we will file the necessary cases against those involved in corruption,” Santiago said.

He also emphasized that lawmakers allegedly linked to irregularities in the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood control projects will not be exempt from scrutiny.