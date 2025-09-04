‘Munting Prinsesa’ with ‘munting’ TV

Actress and TV host Camille Prats-Yambao was among the early birds at last Tuesday’s Preview Ball 2025, held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

The Sarah: Ang Munting Prinsesa star’s all-white dress by Filipino brand Juliana Studios captured the innocence and purity of the ‘90s movie that made Camille a household name.

In her interview with the press at the red carpet, Camille said she gave Juliana Studios total freedom to design for her, acknowledging that fashion design is the brand’s expertise, not hers. She proudly shared that Juliana Studios is owned by a mom like her.

“A design talent? Unfortunately, I don’t (have), so I really need a village to put this together, because this isn’t really my niche!” Camille told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview.

For her fellow moms eyeing to become more stylish, her advice is: “Just always go classy, simple, minimalist but also don’t be afraid to put some style there! You know, with a little edge or a little spice! But make sure that your foundation is classy and you’ll never go wrong!”

For the ball, that “little spice” came in the form of a micro bag by Zarah Juan, in the shape of a small TV, which Camille brought with her as homage to her roots as a TV child star. A GMA cameraman joked that the small TV bag resembled an “Affordabox.”

“It’s very creative,” Camille told DAILY TRIBUNE why she loves patronizing Filipino brands. “In this day and age, we have different versions of modern Filipiniana, modern Filipina, and I’m so drawn to our local designers right now… It’s so nice that there’s so much talent in our country… Our eyes are set on te luxury of the world but in reality, we are very talented. Filipinos are very talented and I just want to be able to embrace that in our season of our lives as Filipinos.”

She admitted that when she was younger, she also used to buy more foreign brands.

“As much as I can, yes,” she said when asked if she invests more on Filipino labels, “It was like in the past, I would always choose straight-out international brands. But now, (Filipino brands) are much better choices. To be honest, you get to save a lot! Because for us, we know that what we have is high-quality and we know that it’s beautiful!”