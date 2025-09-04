Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi lead sensual take of ‘Wuthering Heights’ in 2026

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi stars a bold and sensual role of "Wuthering Heights" in the teaser for Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic.

Warner Bros. Philippines released the official teaser on Thursday, 4 September. Robbie stars as Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi takes on the role of Heathcliff, with the two creating fiery chemistry in this modern take on the enduring gothic love story.

The film explores the fiery and volatile relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff, fueled by deep passion and a thirst for revenge, beginning from their first encounter at the estate bearing the same name as the title.

Set to Charli XCX’s Everything is Romantic, the teaser features provocative glimpses of the couple’s steamy romance, alongside visually charged erotic imagery, including close-ups of dough, egg yolks, and a fish’s mouth.

The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes, and rising star Ewan Mitchell, all adding depth and interest to Fennell’s new take on the classic story.

Wuthering Heights is set to release on 13 February, 2026.