Marcos to strengthen Phl-Cambodia relations in upcoming state visit

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, will embark on a State Visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from 7 to 9 September.

The visit is in response to an invitation from His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

Upon arrival, the Philippine presidential couple will be received by Acting Head of State and Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse, Samdech Kittiprittbindit Bun Rany Hun Sen, representing the King.

During the visit, Marcos will engage in a high-level bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

Among the key topics on the agenda are enhancing cooperation to combat transnational crimes, boosting connectivity, and expanding partnerships in agriculture, higher education, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

A highlight of the visit will be the President’s keynote address at a roundtable with leading business figures from both countries. This forum aims to identify strategies for diversifying supply chains and broadening market access to stimulate bilateral and intra-ASEAN trade.

Marcos will also meet with the Filipino community in Cambodia, which numbers over 7,000 and primarily serves in the education and service sectors. The President is expected to acknowledge their significant contributions to the economic and socio-cultural ties between the two nations.

This State Visit comes as a reciprocal gesture following the official visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to the Philippines in February 2025.

Notably, this will be the first State Visit by a Philippine President to Cambodia since 2016, marking a renewed commitment to deepening the longstanding relationship.

The Philippines and Cambodia have maintained formal diplomatic relations since August 20, 1957, and this visit underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen their partnership in the years ahead.