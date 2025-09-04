Marcos to discuss transnational crimes, agriculture, education during Cambodia visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will embark on a State Visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from 7 to 9 September upon the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

Marcos is expected to discuss with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet the expanding cooperation between the Philippine and Cambodian governments in combating transnational crimes and enhancing connectivity.

The two nations are also exploring ways to improve collaboration in agriculture, higher education, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

During the visit, the President will meet with key business leaders from both countries to explore ways to diversify sources of goods, expand market access between Manila and Phnom Penh, and boost bilateral and intra-ASEAN trade.

Marcos is also set to meet with the Filipino community in Cambodia, composed of professionals in education and services. Government data show that there are more than 7,000 Filipinos residing in Cambodia.

The State Visit to Cambodia reciprocates Prime Minister Hun Manet’s official visit to the Philippines in February 2025.

Last year, 13 Filipino surrogates were granted a Royal Pardon and returned to Manila in December.

The Philippines and Cambodia established formal diplomatic relations on 20 August 1957.