"Filipino beauty brands are on the rise globally,” a beauty and wellness company executive told this author in a recent interview.

“Thanks partly to K-pop and K-beauty (Korean beauty industry), Filipinos have been wanting to have their own ‘Fil-beauty’ brands out into the world,” said Jared Ernest De Guzman, Watsons Philippines customer director for Marketing.

Among those leading the charge for Fil-beauty is Vice Co., which began with a simple yet powerful promise: beauty for all.

“From the start, it challenged norms with inclusive shade ranges, everyday essentials that delivered and price points that welcomed everyone,” the brand claimed in a statement. “It wasn’t just about beauty — it was about access, ease and belonging.”

The brand is led by co-CEOs (chief executive officers) Ana Samaco and Cathryn Lao, a rare model in the industry and claimed to be the first of its kind in Filipino beauty. Samaco leads brand and marketing, while Lao oversees product, operations and innovation. Their partnership is rooted in shared vision, mutual respect and the belief that real success is never about one person.

“There’s no room for ego here,” Lao shares in a statement. “(Our brand) was built collectively and that’s how it continues to grow.”

According to the founders, their company culture is “shaped by trust, kindness and collaboration.” The team is empowered to speak up, take ownership and show up fully.

“When people feel seen and valued, they create magic,” says Samaco.

While the brand celebrates having reportedly sold millions of products, its mantra for its eighth anniversary now shifts to “Makeup for Life.”

“What ‘Makeup for Life’ means: high-performance products made for real life. Whether you’re working, playing, dreaming, or just being you, we’re here to make beauty simple, joyful and empowering. No rules, no limits: just makeup that fits your life,” Samaco explains in the statement.

“The brand has grown, deepened and matured,” the label continues to claim in a statement.

“This next chapter isn’t a reinvention, it’s a natural evolution. The brand continues to refine what it started, focusing on consistent quality, core SKUs (stock keeping units) that make sense and new launches that elevate without overwhelming,” Samaco adds.

As an anniversary treat, the brand recently launched Perfect Kizz Velvet lip collection, which is anchored on the concept of soft or quiet power, aiming to redefine what it means to make an impact.

“Power doesn’t always have to be loud,” notes Samaco. “This collection symbolizes our shift away from everything needing to go viral. We’re here to last — not just trend.”

Whether it is foundation that matches Filipina skin or lip colors for every mood, the brand aims to continue building a reliable wardrobe of beauty for all.

