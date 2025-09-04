Makati earns ‘Highly Functional’ rating in 2025 anti-VAWC assessment

Makati City has secured a “Highly Functional” rating in the 2025 Local Committee Against Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children (LCAT-VAWC) Functionality Assessment, scoring 101 points out of a possible 110 for the performance year 2024.

Mayor Nancy Binay announced the recognition on Thursday, stressing the city’s strong commitment to protecting women and children.

"This achievement reflects the city's commitment to ensuring the safety of women and children from all forms of violence. Patuloy po nating lalabanan ang mga elementong maglalagay sa kapakanan ng mga kababaihan at mga kabataan sa kapahamakan," Binay said.

The assessment, conducted by the Regional Inter-Agency Monitoring Team-NCR, measures the effectiveness of LCAT-VAWC units across the country. Indicators include Organization (10%), Meetings (10%), Policies, Plans, and Budget (30%), and Accomplishments (50%). Makati scored high across all categories, including a perfect score in Meetings and 54 out of 56 in Accomplishments.

In a letter to Mayor Binay, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director Maria Lourdes Agustin commended the city for its “exemplary implementation of initiatives that prevent trafficking in persons, address violence against women, and promote protection for children.”

Through the Makati Social Welfare Department, the city has launched specialized programs for vulnerable sectors. These include case management for trafficking and violence survivors, assistance for women and men in especially difficult circumstances, gender-responsive training sessions, and citywide campaigns such as the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women and the Makati Women’s Day celebration, which drew more than 2,400 participants.

The functionality assessment was carried out by representatives from the DILG-NCR, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-NCR, Department of Justice-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (DOJ-IACAT), and the NCR Police Office.

The annual evaluation is intended to improve local governments’ ability to enforce laws and programs combating human trafficking and violence against women and children.