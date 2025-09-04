Makati achieves ‘highly functional’ rating

The local government of Makati City received a “Highly Functional” rating in a recent assessment of its anti-trafficking and anti-violence programs, Mayor Nancy Binay announced Thursday.

This comes as the city’s Local Committee Against Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children (LCAT-VAWC) earned an overall score of 101 out of a possible 110 in the 2024 Functionality Assessment.

“This achievement reflects the city’s commitment to ensuring the safety of women and children from all forms of violence,” Binay said in a statement. “We will continue to fight the elements that would put the welfare of women and children in danger.”

The assessment, conducted by the Regional Inter-Agency Monitoring Team-National Capital Region, evaluates local government units on their effectiveness in implementing laws and programs against human trafficking, violence against women, and violence against children.

Also, the “Highly Functional” rating signifies Makati’s strong dedication to gender sensitivity and providing access to justice for survivors of violence and trafficking.

In a letter to Binay, Department of the Interior and Local Government regional director Maria Lourdes Agustin praised the city and its LCAT-VAWC members for their “exemplary implementation” of initiatives that prevent trafficking, address violence against women, and promote child protection.

Makati’s LCAT-VAWC received a perfect score of 12 for its meetings, 8 out of 12 for its organization, 27 out of 30 for its policies, plans, and budget, and 54 out of 56 for its accomplishments.