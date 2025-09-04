LTO backs DOTr chief Lopez’s appointment

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday welcomed the appointment of Giovanni “Banoy” Z. Lopez as Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

LTO Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said he agrees with former DOTr chief and now DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon that Lopez is the right man to lead the department in pushing for the necessary reforms to improve the country’s transportation system.

“On behalf of the men and women of the LTO, I warmly congratulate Secretary Lopez for his appointment to lead the DOTr. It is a well-deserved appointment,” Mendoza said.

A lawyer and a certified public accountant, Secretary Lopez is no stranger to the DOTr as he started working in the department in 2017. Mendoza said Secretary Lopez is also not an outsider in the LTO, as he led the agency briefly in 2022.

“Secretary Lopez’s deep institutional knowledge in the transportation sector makes him a better choice to lead the DOTr in achieving the plans and goals under President Marcos’ Bagong Pilipinas,” Mendoza said.

“We in the LTO express our full support to Secretary Lopez, especially in the goal of further improving the government’s services to commuters and road users through efficient systems and improved infrastructure,” Mendoza said.