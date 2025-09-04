Liza Soberano finds a new beginning

Actress Liza Soberano took to Instagram to share a powerful reflection on her latest milestone — one that went beyond the world of showbiz and into the global stage of advocacy.

“The past 48 hours felt like standing at the edge of something greater than myself,” she wrote. “I was surrounded by leaders from tech, finance, entertainment, and non-profit work — people not just building industries, but reshaping the future.”

Liza recently sat on a panel alongside international visionaries to speak about her fight for women’s and children’s rights. For her, the experience was both humbling and transformative.

“To sit on a panel with such visionaries and to speak about my fight for women’s and children’s rights was more than an honor — it was a reminder that our voices carry weight, and when we choose to use them, we can move the world.”

The actress expressed her gratitude to Nomi Network and its team for their fearless mission, as well as to changemakers like Diana Mao, Larry and Sue Amino, and partners at the Saito Tanaka Impact Fund, including Brandon Saito and John Tanaka, who are turning advocacy into action.

She also acknowledged her own team, calling them her “anchor, fire, and belief” when the work feels overwhelming. Tagging her circle of collaborators, she credited them for grounding her passion with purpose.

“This was not just a weekend. This was a beginning,” she concluded, signaling that her advocacy journey is only just unfolding.

Captured beautifully by producer Ten Monteverde, the moment was not only about recognition but about stepping into a greater calling: using her platform to amplify the causes closest to her heart.