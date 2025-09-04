Laguna hosts new DoST 3D printing center

LAGUNA — The country’s drive toward industrialization just got another big boost. The Department of Science and Technology (DoST), through its CALABARZON office, opened the region’s first Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMCen) at the Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU) San Pablo Campus on 1 September.

It’s the seventh AMCen nationwide, joining those in Regions 2, 7, Caraga, 10, CAR and 12 — a growing network of hubs meant to push the Philippines closer to industrial modernization, inclusive innovation, and global competitiveness.

DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. led the launch and underscored the center’s role as a “transformative force” for the country’s industrial future.

“AMCen has become the country’s premier technological hub for additive manufacturing or 3D printing — a sector vital for producing intricate prototypes, custom parts, and advanced components that nurture innovation and foster competitive advantage,” he said.

But for Solidum, AMCen is more than just state-of-the-art machines and labs.

“It cultivates a new generation of engineers, researchers, and innovators who are truly innovation-ready,” he added.

The Laguna hub, a partnership between DoST’s Metals Industry Research and Development Center and the Industrial Technology Development Institute, will provide services like product prototyping, materials development, training, consultancy, and other 3D-printing solutions. It’s designed to help industries, MSMEs, and even farmers access technologies that can boost productivity and open new business opportunities.

DoST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho Mabborang highlighted AMCen’s impact on CALABARZON, a region already thriving in manufacturing and processing.

“The metals industry is crucial in industrialization. It generates high-quality jobs, supports manufacturing and processing, and accelerates socio-economic growth. Facilities like AMCen are not just solutions to challenges, but keys to new opportunities,” Mabborang said.

He noted that beyond helping big industries, AMCen will also support farmers in Laguna and Quezon by making farm equipment parts more accessible, and even strengthen the coconut industry through agro-industrial processing.

Private sector partners Makerlab Electronics and Puzzlebox 3D also donated equipment, while LSPU was urged to integrate additive manufacturing into its curricula so students can be ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.