Lady Tamaraws get even tougher

An 11-day training camp in Japan that included matches with Japanese squads should make the Far Eastern University (FEU) women’s football team a lot tougher as it guns for a fourth straight Universities Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) title in Season 88.

FEU coach Let Dimzon said the chance to train alongside Japan teams gives them an extra oomph going into the next tournament.

Dimzon said in an episode of “Off the Court,” the weekly sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE that they only got back last Thursday.

“Although we lost two out of three games, it’s not a total loss. It’s a win-win situation because we gained a lot of valuable experience playing at a level like Japan.”

“Our players will learn on that kind of level because they saw the difference between the high school and university teams compared to here. Most of the games we dominate here in the Philippines but when we were in Japan, they saw the difference because it’s really hard for them to defend and attack.”

Hostilities in the UAAP begin 20 September with the Lady Tamaraws without Dionesa Tolentin, who is now playing for Kaya FC-Iloilo.

National University is set to make its debut in women’s play which comprises FEU, De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines.

Dimzon welcomes the challenge of more teams as she wants more games for the girls to keep improving as they aim to join La Salle as the only four-peat teams in the UAAP.

“Of course, it’s better for us because there are more teams and more games added,” Dimzon said.

“We’re still looking forward to facing competitive teams and securing the win. That’s why we need to work really hard.”