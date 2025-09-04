SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kisses Delavin still resonating relevance

Former 'PBB' housemate Kisses Delavin.
Former 'PBB' housemate Kisses Delavin. Photograph courtesy of IG/Kisses Delavin
Published on

Amidst the ongoing investigation on botched flood control projects, a throwback interview of Boy Abunda in Tonight with Boy Abunda aired in 2018 resurfaced where the veteran host asked Kisses Delavin a hypothetical question.

"If there were no rules and you could be outrageous for one day, what would you do?" Abunda asked.

"If there were no rules and I could be outrageous for one day, I would go to every politician that ever robbed our nation, and I will take [the money they stole] and give it to the right hand. And I thank you!" came Delavin's answer which netizens felt is still resonating with the current investigation on public officials involved in anomalous ghost flood control projects.

