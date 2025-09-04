Kiko backs Apl.de.Ap’s coconut project

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Thursday threw his support behind Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap’s coconut project, which seeks to boost coconut production in the country.

Pangilinan, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform and former Chair of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Board, welcomed Allan Pineda Lindo (known professionally as Apl.de.Ap) at his Senate office on Wednesday.

Lindo briefed Pangilinan on the “100 Million Coconut Trees for the Climate” project of the Apl.de.Ap Foundation International (ALPFI), the singer’s nonprofit that backs programs in education, the arts, and sustainable development in the Philippines.

The initiative, carried out with the Philippine Coconut Authority, Omtse Ventures and ALPFI, aims to plant 100 million coconut trees across the country to boost production and raise the incomes of millions of farmers.

Pangilinan, who filed Resolution No. 23 on 25 July, directing the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation into the implementation of Republic Act 11524, or the “Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act,” lauded the efforts of the Grammy award-winning artist and his foundation.

The singer, who recently shared in a post why farming and planting are important, expressed his strong support for Pangilinan’s advocacy: “I am here at the Senate to support our farmers. Farmers are rockstars!” he said, recognizing farmers as the backbone of the economy.

As the principal author of Republic Act 11524, which established the coco levy trust fund, Pangilinan expressed support for Lindo’s advocacy and pledged to assist ALPFI in achieving its goals.

He emphasized that his office is always open to initiatives that uplift Filipino farmers: “I’d like you to succeed, so my office is your office.”