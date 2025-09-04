Kiko backs Apl.de.Ap's coconut project

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday expressed support for Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap's coconut project aimed at increasing coconut production in the country.

Pangilinan, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform and former Chair of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Board, welcomed Allan Pineda Lindo (known professionally as Apl.de.Ap) at his Senate office on Wednesday.

Lindo discussed with Pangilinan the “100 Million Coconut Trees for the Climate” project of the Apl.de.Ap Foundation International (ALPFI), an organization founded by the singer that supports initiatives in education, arts, and sustainable development in the Philippines.

The initiative, in collaboration with the PCA Omtse Ventures and APLFI, seeks to plant 100 million coconut trees nationwide to boost production and provide higher income for millions of farmers.

Pangilinan, who filed Resolution No. 23 on 25 July, directing the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation into the implementation of Republic Act 11524, or the “Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act,” lauded the efforts of the Grammy award-winning artist and his foundation.

The singer, who recently shared in a post why farming and planting are important, expressed his strong support for Pangilinan’s advocacy: “I am here at the Senate to support our farmers. Farmers are rockstars!” he said, recognizing farmers as the backbone of the economy.

As the principal author of Republic Act 11524, which created a trust fund from the coco levy fund, Pangilinan encouraged Lindo's advocacy and offered assistance to the APLFI in pursuing its goals.

He emphasized that his office is always open to initiatives that uplift Filipino farmers: “I’d like you to succeed, so my office is your office."