Janella Salvador, Klea Pineda drop hints at relationship

With no outright denial nor downright admission, Janella Salvador and Klea Pineda had netizens second-guessing if they are in a relationship now, as persistent rumors on social media shaped them together as romantically an item.
In a recent media banter with MJ Marfori which we saw on social media, the TV5 entertainment news anchor asked during the recent Cinemalaya event if Janella and Klea are already a couple.
“Are you already a couple?” Marfori bluntly asked the two.
Salvador initially replied: “I feel that this is not the right venue to talk about personal matters.”
“What you see is what you get,” she added, hinting the real score between her and Pineda.
But Salvador was quick to deny she was the third party in Pineda’s breakup with Katrice Kierulf.
“Just to be clear, I said I will speak at the right time. This is it. I am not part of the breakup. I am not the third party. I’d like to exclude myself from that,” Salvador explained.
When asked again what is her relationship with Pineda, Salvador reiterated: “What you see is what you get.”
When Marfori pressed Pineda on her relationship with Salvador, she skirted the issue and said: “You see it online, everywhere, that’s it. We’re happy... together.”
Ai-Ai delas Alas claps back at rapper Ez Mil
Exasperated over the non-appearance of Ez Mil, comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas lashed back at the Fil-Am rapper during the Calgary Fiesta Filipino held in Canada last 30 August.
In a TikTok video, the comedian was captured verbalizing her dissent over Ez Mil’s no-show.
“That can’t be. We, Filipinos, when you say yes you should not do a no-show. That can’t be. And then, you are a no-show and you’re the one destroying in Facebook,” she said in Filipino even while Ruru Madrid and Kyline Alcantara were trying to dissuade her from making public her disappointment.
In 29 August, Mil’s management, FFP Records & Management, issued a statement, disclosing Mil’s non-appearance in the show.
“We regret to inform everyone that EZ MIL will not be performing at Calgary Fiesta Filipino 2025 as previously scheduled. Unfortunately, due to the event producer’s inability to meet the agreed terms, our artist’s participation will not be possible,” the statement said.
A day after, Mil’s management issued another statement explaining why they decided to not allow the rapper to perform in the concert: “To everyone asking why we missed the Calgary Fiesta Filipino 2025 — here’s the truth: we received no payment, no logistic coordination [hotel/pick-up details/event contact etc.] and even got sent fraudulent receipt.”
“After flying nonstop the past 2 weeks, we cut our trip short just to try and make it to the said festival. Instead of receiving proper arrangements, we were given the runaround in hopes we would travel without assurance. This is unacceptable.”
“We will not tolerate fake news or attempts to damage our reputation. Our team did everything possible to make this appearance happen, but professionalism and respect must be mutual.”
Former Rivermaya frontman Jason Fernandez replaced Ez Mil in the concert.