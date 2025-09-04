Janella Salvador, Klea Pineda drop hints at relationship

With no outright denial nor downright admission, Janella Salvador and Klea Pineda had netizens second-guessing if they are in a relationship now, as persistent rumors on social media shaped them together as romantically an item.

In a recent media banter with MJ Marfori which we saw on social media, the TV5 entertainment news anchor asked during the recent Cinemalaya event if Janella and Klea are already a couple.

“Are you already a couple?” Marfori bluntly asked the two.

Salvador initially replied: “I feel that this is not the right venue to talk about personal matters.”

“What you see is what you get,” she added, hinting the real score between her and Pineda.

But Salvador was quick to deny she was the third party in Pineda’s breakup with Katrice Kierulf.

“Just to be clear, I said I will speak at the right time. This is it. I am not part of the breakup. I am not the third party. I’d like to exclude myself from that,” Salvador explained.

When asked again what is her relationship with Pineda, Salvador reiterated: “What you see is what you get.”

When Marfori pressed Pineda on her relationship with Salvador, she skirted the issue and said: “You see it online, everywhere, that’s it. We’re happy... together.”