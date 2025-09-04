Illegal arms cache found in Lupao

Lupao, Nueva Ecija – An illegal arms cache was found by the authorities during a search warrant operation in this town on 3 September 2025.

According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, the joint elements of Lupao MPS and personnel of the 2nd PMFC, 2nd Platoon successfully arrested a suspect and recovered the said illegal arm cache by virtue of a search warrant.

The search warrant issued by RTC Branch 39, San Jose City, targeted a 44-year-old resident of Brgy. Alalay Chica, Lupao.

During the operation, authorities recovered multiple firearms, including three air rifles with scopes, one 9mm Pistol, one Cal .22 Pistol, and a total of 65 live ammo. They also seized a black sling bag, a black pouch, a coin purse, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition) and Section 12 of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against the suspect for inquest proceedings before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor, Cabanatuan City.