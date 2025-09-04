HPG surprise inspection at Crame yields 6 compliance violators

Several police officers were flagged for driving without licenses or with unregistered vehicles during a surprise inspection at the main gate of Camp Crame on Thursday.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) conducted the inspection to ensure that its personnel comply with vehicle and traffic laws, said Lt. Nadame Malang, an HPG spokesperson.

“The purpose of this operation is to ensure that all policemen are also following the law, the rules and regulations in relation to motor vehicles,” Malang said.

The inspection, ordered by newly appointed HPG director Col. Hansel Marantan, checked around 500 motorcycles and 300 cars. Six drivers were issued citation tickets, mostly for failing to present updated vehicle registration, official receipts, or valid driver’s licenses.

While no stolen or police-recovered vehicles were found, HPG operatives did find privately owned cars with unauthorized accessories and police insignia.

Malang said the inspections will continue until all PNP personnel strictly comply with vehicle laws.

He also warned officers against using vehicles recovered from police operations, citing past cases where officers were caught driving such units.

“Our call to our colleagues is to stop these practices now,” Malang said, adding that the HPG “will not spare anyone who is caught violating the law.”