Housing agencies defend NEP despite slim 2026 budget

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling defended the National Expenditure Program (NEP) during recent deliberations before the House of Representatives, despite the meager funding allocated for the sector.

Housing officials, led by Secretary Aliling, stressed during the hearing by the Appropriations Committee, presided over by Rep. Oging Mercado, that the DHSUD respects the budget process and would make do with the allocation from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The DHSUD and its attached agencies—namely, the National Housing Authority (NHA), the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC), and Pag-IBIG Fund—proposed a P225 billion budget for 2026 but was only allocated P5.562 billion in the 2026 NEP.

"We will maximize this allocation in furtherance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s pro-people housing program under the Expanded 4PH (Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino)," Aliling said. "We respect the budget process that's why we defended what was allocated for us in the NEP, and we did not ask for additional funding," he added.

In his opening statement, Secretary Aliling highlighted the directive of President Marcos Jr. to expand the modalities under 4PH to reach more beneficiaries. He cited the gains of the recalibrated flagship housing program since he assumed office last May and laid out the DHSUD's direction for the next three years.

"Alinsunod sa utos ng Pangulo, abot na ng Expanded 4PH ang lahat ng income segments dahil sa mga bagong modalities sa ilalim nito, katulad ng rental at incremental housing, socialized horizontal housing, enhanced community mortgage program at iba," the DHSUD chief said.

He concluded by stressing that the Department will not be asking for additional funding.

Lawmakers, among them Representatives Rufus Rodriguez and Albee Benitez, noted the very low budget for DHSUD and believed that additional funding is necessary.

The DHSUD chief was joined by Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta, SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, HSAC Executive Commissioner Maria Victoria Beltran, and NHMFC President Renato Tobias in defending the NEP allocation for the housing sector.

Most members of the House committee expressed support for the clamor to allocate additional funds for DHSUD and its attached agencies to perform their mandate of providing access to decent, safe, and affordable housing for many Filipinos to enjoy dignified living.