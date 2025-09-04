Hontiveros welcomes arrest of suspected American sex offender

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, 4 September, welcomed the arrest of an American fugitive and alleged child sex offender, who had been hiding in the Philippines for more than two decades without documentation.

Thomas Scheuer, reportedly wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States for possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAEM), was found living in Talisay, Cebu, where he is believed to have continued his exploitative activities since 2000.

"He has been in the Philippines for 25 years and appears to have been abusing women and children for 25 years. A concerned citizen contacted my office, sharing credible information on Scheur's alleged activities and whereabouts," Hontiveros said.

"As our country is a global hotspot for online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, it was really good of us to report him immediately to the authorities," she added.

The senator also lauded the Bureau of Immigration for their swift response, preventing further harm and helping bring an alleged long-time predator to justice.

Hontiveros also revealed that, based on allegations, as well as research done by her office, Scheuer may have also been involved in the abuse of his own daughter.

"It is infuriating and disgusting that there is such a person in our country. It's horrifying to imagine that someone capable of such acts has been freely walking among us for over two decades. If these allegations are proven true, he must be held fully accountable under the law," she added.

The senator also raised alarm over how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are making it easier to create and spread exploitative content.

“AI is now speeding up the production and distribution of abusive materials. Criminals like Scheuer could be taking advantage of these technologies to further expand their illicit activities," Hontiveros continued.

"I hope that those like him who might still be here in the Philippines will also be caught. We should never be a destination or refuge for sex offenders," she added.