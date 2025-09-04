Hontiveros seeks P200 wage hike

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, 4 September, batted for an additional P200 minimum wage increase for private sector workers.

The daily minimum wage is P695 for the non-agricultural sector in the National Capital Region (NCR), following a P50 increase from the previous P645 rate.

However, Hontiveros argued that the current daily minimum wage is not enough for Filipino workers.

"What else can be bought with this amount? A kilo of rice, let's say, costs P60. The minimum jeepney fare is P13. When you add in rent, electricity, water, and children's allowance, it is clear that this is not really enough for a Filipino family to live comfortably or decently," she stressed.

"This salary is a survival wage, just to get you through until the next paycheck. It cannot be considered a living wage," she added.

Under Hontiveros' proposed measure, the senator is pushing for all minimum wage workers in the private sector to receive an additional P200, regardless of their employment status, whether they are contractual, subcontractual, agricultural, or non-agricultural workers.

"The increased wage should be felt in every part of the country where there are Filipino workers [not just in NCR]. Everyone faces the same burden of high prices for food, transportation, and services," she stressed..

"Even though it is far from the ideal P1,200 daily living wage, an extra P200 per day is a big help. You may no longer have to save on food or transportation. You may also no longer have to save on your child's school bag. It could slightly help the family budget," she added.