Guo, 35 others face fresh raps

Fresh charges will be filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and 35 alleged cohorts before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The filing of new criminal and administrative charges was announced by the NBI on Thursday.

The complaints will include current and former officials of Bamban, Tarlac, who are implicated in the alleged illegal conversion of land used by a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

The charges include three criminal cases for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and possession of prohibited interest by a public officer under the Revised Penal Code, and three administrative cases for gross misconduct, serious dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The NBI said agents were en route to the Ombudsman to formally lodge the complaints.

According to the bureau, the disputed property had an appraised value of P3.9 billion but was taxed at only P10,000 in real property dues, with no tax paid on the building constructed on the site.