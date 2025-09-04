Grab inks deal with DOT for tourism boost

Grab Philippines has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Tourism (DOT), designating the superapp as its Digital Tourism Partner to promote gastronomy and strengthen travel connectivity.

Under the MOA, Grab said on Thursday that it will launch programs that highlight local food culture, including Grab Dine Out, GrabFood 5-Star Eats, and GrabFood For One. These initiatives aim to support micro, small, and medium enterprises while complementing DOT’s gastronomy tourism strategy.

“Grab’s suite of safe, reliable, and convenient services is reshaping how people explore the destinations they visit – making it easier for travelers to reach both cultural highlights and hidden gems,” Grab Philippines Vice President for Cities CJ Lacsican said.

The agreement also focuses on mobility by expanding inter-city travel options through Grab’s services. These include Advance Booking for airport rides and GrabCar, which caters to both intra- and inter-city trips.

Grab’s transport network now covers eight major airports nationwide, providing travelers with immediate access to safe and reliable rides.

DOT said the partnership supports its push to modernize the tourism experience by blending food, culture, and mobility through digital innovation.

“By smoothly integrating mobility and gastronomy into the travel experience, we are not only enriching how travelers discover our country, but also opening greater opportunities for small businesses and local communities that form the backbone of our tourism value chain,” said Assistant Secretary for Tourism Digitalization and Resource Generation Sharlene Zabala-Batin.