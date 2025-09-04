Gov’t secures 9,423 MW in GEA-4, eyes rebid of shortfall

The Department of Energy (DOE) secured 9,423.622 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) commitments in the fourth Green Energy Auction (GEA-4) held on Tuesday, short of the 10,653 MW installation target for an 88 percent subscription rate.

In a statement on Thursday, the DOE assured that unsubscribed capacities, particularly in floating solar, onshore wind, and integrated solar with energy storage systems (IRESS), will be offered to other qualified bidders under auction rules.

GEA-4 covered ground-mounted, roof-mounted, and floating solar, onshore wind, and IRESS.

A total of 111 bids were accepted, reflecting strong private sector interest despite the undersubscription in certain technologies.

Winning bidders are required to submit post-auction documents, including an Affidavit of Undertaking, Performance Bond, and System Impact Study. Projects awarded under GEA-4 are expected to deliver power between 2026 and 2029.

“By securing over 9,000 MW of new clean energy commitments, and by offering unsubscribed installation targets to other eligible bidders, we are ensuring that our transition is ambitious, inclusive, and resilient,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

The DOE said the auction results support the Philippine Energy Plan targets of raising the RE share in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030, 50 percent by 2040, and more than 50 percent by 2050.

GEA-4 builds on the earlier auction rounds and forms part of the government’s national energy reforms, including the Renewable Portfolio Standards, energy efficiency initiatives, and expansion of smart grids and storage systems.