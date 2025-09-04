From beauty booths to books: Mika Salamanca enters new chapter

The halls of the SMX Convention Center brimmed with excitement as beauty lovers, influencers, and fans gathered for Beauty Con 2025 Among the star-studded attendees, one familiar face drew warm cheers—Mika Salamanca, Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition Big Winner.

Dressed in her signature youthful style, Mika was spotted enjoying a shopping day at the Luxe Organix Philippines booth, where she mingled with fans and sampled new beauty must-haves. With her easy charm and approachable energy, she effortlessly became one of the event’s highlights, embodying the playful and confident spirit that Beauty Con has come to represent.

A Fairy Takes Flight

But Mika’s glow goes far beyond the beauty aisles. Just a day before her convention appearance, she officially launched her first-ever children’s book, Lipad—a heartwarming tale about Mahika, a fairy who struggles with self-worth because her wings are small and different from the rest.

Mika revealed that Mahika’s story is deeply personal.

“Kapag tumutulong po ako sa mga bata, lagi po akong pinapamensahe or pinapakanta,” she said. “Na-realize ko, ano ba ’yung something na pwede kong iwanan sa kanila, kahit hindi na nila ako kilala? I wanted to create something lasting—something they can carry with them.”

For Mika, Lipad is her way of giving back, leaving behind not just fleeting smiles but a message of resilience and hope for children who may feel different or unseen. The book’s grand debut is set for the 2025 Manila International Book Fair, where readers will meet Mahika for the first time.

Recognized as a Woman Who Matters

Adding to her momentum, MEGA Magazine recently named Mika among its Women Who Matter. The publication praised her for “speaking the language of her generation” and for her constant pursuit of authenticity—a recognition that cements her place as more than just a reality TV star, but as a cultural voice of today’s youth.

More Than Just Beauty

Mika’s appearance at #Beautycon2025 was more than a shopping stop—it was a reflection of a young woman stepping confidently into multiple roles: beauty influencer, storyteller, and role model.

From browsing skincare shelves to introducing a fairy with fragile wings, Mika Salamanca showed that beauty is not only about what shines on the outside but also about the stories and truths we share with the world.