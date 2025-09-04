First Lady Melania Trump hosts AI discussion with tech leaders at the White House

First Lady Melania Trump met with top technology executives to discuss the growing influence and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) at the White House on Thursday, 4 September.

The meeting marked the launch of the White House’s new Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force and was the First Lady’s first public appearance since July 13.

“The robots are here. Our future is no longer science fiction,” Trump said during the event. She emphasized AI’s potential to transform the nation’s economy and innovation landscape.

“I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration, and I won’t be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America,” she stated in a press release.

At the same time, she emphasized the importance of managing AI development responsibly, noting, “As leaders and parents, we must manage AI’s growth responsibly.”

The event follows the recent announcement from her office about the President’s Artificial Intelligence Challenge, an initiative inviting K–12 students and educators to engage with AI through educational projects.

Joining the First Lady on stage were Google CEO Sundar Pichai and IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was also present, seated among the audience.