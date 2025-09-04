Ex-PAL exec named new MPTC chief 

Former Philippine Airlines, Inc. (PAL) president and chief operating officer Gilbert Gabriel F. Santa Maria has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), effective September.

The Pangilinan-led infrastructure conglomerate said on Thursday that Santa Maria succeeds Jose Maria K. Lim, who assumed the role of interim president to help stabilize MPTC’s leadership. He will continue to serve as a Director of MPTC, MPIC, including their subsidiaries and affiliates.

As President and CEO, Santa Maria will lead MPTC’s strategic growth while strengthening its customer-centric approach to serve millions of motorists and the commuting public across its tollway network.

He will help optimize the company’s operations while steering its continued expansion of toll road businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Santa Maria is a seasoned executive with more than three decades of leadership experience in corporate governance, financial restructuring, and large-scale operations.

He previously served as PAL President and Chief Operating Officer, where he guided the flag carrier through a successful business pivot and Chapter 11 restructuring during the height of the global pandemic.

MPTC also announced changes in other key leadership positions. Luis Reñon will assume the role of President and General Manager of NLEX Corp., while Andrew Pangilinan of Metro Pacific Water will concurrently take on the role of President and General Manager of MPT South, which manages CAVITEX and CALAX.

Meanwhile, Marisa Conde, Vice President for Technical Finance, S&A at MPIC, will join MPTC as Officer-in-Charge and interim Chief Finance Officer.

MPTC manages major expressways, including the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, and the NLEX Connector Road. It also oversees expanding toll road operations in Indonesia and Vietnam.