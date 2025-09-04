DTI to coordinate with ex-PCAB exec amid flood probe

Trade Secretary Maria Cristina Roque on Thursday confirmed that former Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) Executive Director Atty. Herbert Matienzo will continue to assist in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control infrastructure projects, despite his recent resignation.

“We will definitely continue to be in coordination with Atty. Matienzo. Wala tayong magiging problema rito. Makikipag-cooperate si Atty. Matienzo,” Roque assured.

To address allegations of misconduct at PCAB, Roque announced the creation of an internal fact-finding team within the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to thoroughly investigate the matter.

She also revealed that PCAB, along with the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) and the Construction Industry Arbitration Commission (CIAC), has been placed directly under the Office of the DTI Secretary for stricter oversight.

"Yung CIAP, PCAB at CIAC have now been transferred sa Office of the Secretary para ma-monitor ito as strictly as possible," she said.

Roque acknowledged that the ongoing controversy has affected staff morale at PCAB but stressed the need to continue operations efficiently, citing the construction sector’s importance to the economy.

“PCAB, there was a bit of demoralization sa ganitong pangyayari but for us, we assured them that everything will be okay. We need to move forward quickly. We need to get things done quickly also... Malaki rin ang epekto ng construction industry sa ekonomiya,” she said.

Roque assured the public that licensing operations remain “business as usual,” albeit under tighter scrutiny. All applications under CIAP, PCAB, and CIAC must now pass through her office before final approval by the PCAB board.

“Lahat ng lisensiya na naka-register sa CIAP, PCAB at CIAC, talagang iche-check namin isa-isa para malaman kung legitimate at kung paano sila nakakuha ng lisensiya,” she said.

On the issue of the nine construction firms linked to the Discaya family whose licenses were revoked, Roque expressed full support for PCAB’s decision.

“For us, we will stand by the decision of PCAB,” the secretary added.

Matienzo steps down

Atty. Herbert Matienzo on Wednesday, 3 September, formally resigned from his roles as PCAB executive director and acting CIAP director, citing personal reasons. His resignation comes amid mounting scrutiny in Congress and calls for a lifestyle check related to alleged irregularities in contractor licensing.

Roque reiterated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for a swift resolution.

“We really need to get things done… Ang sabi ng Pangulo, maayos ito dapat as soon as possible,” she said.

Malacañang has since ordered a revamp of DTI’s attached agencies, placing them under the direct supervision of the DTI Secretary—a move aimed at tightening monitoring and restoring public trust in the licensing process.

As of writing, Roque has yet to announce who will replace Matienzo.