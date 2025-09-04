DTI, SM Supermalls launch coconut trade fair to boost farmers, MSMEs

From organic health supplements to biodegradable household items, the trade fair underscored eco-friendly innovations that position the coconut as a versatile and sustainable resource.

“With support from DTI and SM, we’re able to reach more Filipino consumers and let more people discover our products. Kimes Foods today holds patents in 11 countries and distributes abroad,” said Dr. Priscilla Kimes of Kimes Foods in Cebu.

Randy Pineda, president of the Association of Bamboo and Coco Crafts of Tiwi, Albay, said their group has consistently benefited from the event. “Simula pa 2011, kasali na kami rito at full support talaga ang DTI sa amin. At kapag sa SM po ang trade fair, malakas talaga ang benta,” he said.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said the initiative reflects the company’s strong commitment to providing platforms that elevate local industries and empower communities. “By bringing together coconut farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs under one roof, the COCONUTPhilippines Trade Fair not only strengthens the coconut industry but also empowers the communities behind it. SM Supermalls is proud to be part of this mission,” Tan said.

DTI said the fair demonstrates how government and private sector partnerships can uplift Filipino farmers and promote inclusive growth while advancing the global competitiveness of the coconut industry.