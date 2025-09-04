DTI confirms PCAB officials’ resignation

Top officials of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) have resigned, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque confirmed on Thursday.

Those who resigned were Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) executive director Herbert Matienzo and PCAB Board Members Arthur Escalante and Ernie Baggao.

Roque said Matienzo and Baggao resigned for personal reasons, while Escalante’s three-year term expired last May.

The PCAB’s last man standing is its chairman, Pericles Dakay, who signed Resolution 75 which nullified the licenses of nine corporations owned by embattled contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya effective 1 September.

Roque, who now oversees both the PCAB and CIAP, said they are awaiting instructions from Malacañang before naming Matienzo’s replacement, as PCAB board members are presidential appointees.

The two resigned PCAB board members were also embroiled in a bribery controversy for allegedly asking P1 million from a government contractor, Senator Panfilo Lacson earlier revealed.

Roque said the DTI will further scrutinize other contractors involved in questionable government projects, particularly flood control.

Earlier, the department said it would conduct a comprehensive review and release the full list of companies facing possible license revocations once Matienzo submits his turnover documents.

“This review aims to uphold transparency and accountability following PCAB’s board resolution revoking the licenses of nine construction firms owned by Sarah Discaya. This also reflects DTI’s commitment to ensuring fair practices and protecting industry integrity in government procurement and licensing,” the agency said.

Roque said the Discaya camp’s planned appeal to the PCAB was welcome.

“Everybody is allowed to file an appeal. But for us, we will stick to the PCAB recommendation. I don’t know how the PCAB will decide whether their appeal will be given weight or not,” she said.

The firms that had their licenses revoked were St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor and Development Corp.; Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corp.; St. Timothy Construction Corp.; Amethyst Horizon Builders and Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corp.; St. Matthew Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corp.; Great Pacific Builders and Gen. Contractor Inc.; YPR Gen. Contractor & Construction Supply Inc.; Way Maker OPC; and Elite Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corp.

The Discayas’ lawyer, Cornelio Samaniego III, called the cancellation a violation of due process, saying his clients asked for 30 days to submit documents but the PCAB revoked their licenses immediately.

Meanwhile, members of a disaster survivor and environmental group on Thursday threw mud and spray painted the gate of St. Gerrard Construction’s compound in Pasig City.

Samaniego said they will file criminal charges against the rally organizers, adding, “We appeal to the rallyists to be calm and please don’t use violence or destroy the property of the Discayas.”

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto also urged protesters to remain peaceful, saying, “I understand that we are angry and frustrated, but let’s not resort to violence.”