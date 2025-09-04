Drug suspect nabbed in San Mateo buy-bust

A 29-year-old man was arrested for selling illegal drugs and for alleged illegal possession of firearms in a buy-bust operation in San Mateo, Rizal early Thursday morning.

Nabbed in the operation was identified only by the alias BJ, a street level individual and a resident of Barangay Guitnang Bayan 1, San Mateo.

The suspect was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by operatives of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station's drug enforcement unit in Barangay Banaba, also in this town, at about 3:23 A.M.

Confiscated from the suspect were four pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 6.53 grams, with a standard drug price of P44,404; P500 recovered money; a .38 revolver caliber; two bullets of .38 revolver caliber; one piece of rifle grenade and its plastic case; various personal belongings; and a P500 marked money used during the operation.

The suspect will be charged for violation with Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), Republic Act10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Republic Act 9516 or the Illegal Possession of Explosives.

He is temporarily detained at the San Mateo Municipal Police Station custodial facility while preparing relevant documents for filing a case.