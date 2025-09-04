DOST unveils finalists for 9th Indie-Siyensya science film tilt

The Department of Science and Technology–Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) has announced the top 10 finalists for the 9th Indie-Siyensya Filmmaking Competition, the country’s pioneering science film competition.

With the theme “Halik sa Lupa,” this year’s edition highlights the soil not only as the ground people walk on, but also as a giver of life, a bearer of culture, and a shaper of the future.

From 120 entries submitted nationwide, five films were shortlisted under the Youth Category and another five under the Open Category.

Youth Category finalists:

Abo’t Ani – Directed by Eula Frances A. Macabodbod (Masidlak Production / Valencia National High School)

Lupang Hinirang – Directed by Lawrence C. Delos Santos (Guhit-Tagpuan Productions / Labrador National High School)

Panagtubo: Ang Kwento ng Buhay na Lupa – Directed by Areli Joanna A. Asuncion (Likhang Eba / Tuguegarao City Science High School)

Punso – Directed by Maria Felicitti S. Sta. Catalina (Utak Berde Production / Rizal National Science High School)

Soil Biodiversity: Buhay sa Ilalim, Bumubuhay sa Ibabaw – Directed by Bernice Shayne M. Dela Cruz (Pasig City Science High School)

Open Category finalists:

Damayan – Directed by Celine R. Murillo

Hinubog ng Lupa – Directed by Angelo Gabriel F. Cortes (ANJ)

Munting Yaman – Directed by Raymond B. Balagosa (Compass Productions)

Sa Duta Sang Kabuhi – Directed by Steve C. Villasor (TUPV Film Production)

Tabi-tabi Po – Directed by James Mark Caponpon (Sinalat Productions)

The finalist films will premiere from October 7 to 11, 2025, at the Cinematheque Centre Bacolor, with simultaneous free screenings at Cinematheque Centers in Davao, Nabunturan, and Iloilo.

All films will also be available for free online streaming via JuanFlix (www.juanflix.com.ph) from 12 to 31 October, where viewers can register to vote for their favorite entries.

The winners will be announced in November 2025.

Launched by DOST-SEI, Indie-Siyensya aims to bring science closer to the youth and the public through film. The initiative is part of DOST’s mission to provide science-based, innovative, and inclusive solutions under the mantra OneDOST4U: Solutions, Opportunities for All.