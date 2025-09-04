DOJ issues ILBO for DPWH officials, contractors in flood probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has approved an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and private contractors implicated in anomalous and botched flood control projects.
The DOJ, through the office of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, confirmed on Thursday that the ILBO was granted following a request from the DPWH. The measure aims to prevent implicated individuals from leaving the country amid the ongoing investigation.
A total of 48 individuals are covered by the ILBO, including senior DPWH executives, district engineers, and top officers from various construction firms allegedly involved in ghost and substandard infrastructure projects.
Cezarah Rowena Discaya – Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp.
Pacifico F. Discaya – Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp.
Alex H. Abelido – Legacy Construction Corp.
Raymond H. Abelido
Ma. Roma Angeline Discaya Rimando – St. Timothy Construction Corp.
Allan B. Quirante – QM Builders
Erni G. Bagao – EGB Construction Corp.
Eumir S. Villanueva – Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc.
Pamela A. Villanueva
Lawwrence R. Lubiano – Centerways Construction and Development Inc.
Ryan Willie David Uy – Road Edge Trading & Development Service
Darcy Kimel D.J. Respicio – Darcy and Anna Builders and Trading
Edgardo A. Saggum – Eddmari Construction and Trading
Maritoni P. Melegrito – Elite General Contractor and Development Corp.
Ferdinand L. Beltran – Ferdstar Builders Contractors
Melanie B. Raymundo – Rayman Builders Inc.
Alvin D. Diego – Silverwolves Construction Corp.
Aderma Angelie Descarga Alcazar – Sunwest, Inc.
Edgar S. Acosta – Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp.
Gina A. Arevalo
Michelle L. Baraquiel
Wilfredo Maties Natividad – Triple 8 Construction & Supply, Inc.
Jocelyn Reyes Natividad
Romeo C. Miranda – Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp.
Mark Allan Villamor Arevalo – Wawao Builders
Marjorie Samidan – MG Samidan Construction
Luisito R. Tiqui – L.R. Tiqui Builders, Inc.
Maritoni P. Melegrito – Elite General Contractor and Development Corp.
Ferdinand L. Beltran – Ferdstar Builders Contractors
Melanie B. Raymundo – Rayman Builders, Inc.
(Note: Some names appear more than once due to multiple affiliations or documentation inconsistencies.)
Top-Level Officials:
31. Maria Catalina E. Cabral – Undersecretary
32. Ramon A. Arriola III – Undersecretary
33. Luz M. Dela Rosa – Director, Internal Audit Service
34. Gerard P. Opulencia – OIC, Regional Director (NCR)
35. Roseller A. Tolentino – Regional Director, Region II
From Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office:
36. Henry C. Alcantara – Former District Engineer
37. Brice Ericson D. Hernandez – Former Assistant District Engineer
38. Jayson S. Jauco – OIC, District Engineer
39. Norberto L. Santos – Chief, Planning & Design Section
40. Jaypee D. Mendoza – OIC, Assistant District Engineer
41. Ernesto C. Galang – Engineer, Planning and Design
42. John Michael E. Ramos – Engineer, Construction Section
43. Jaime R. Hernandez – Engineer, Maintenance Section
44. Floralyn Y. Simbulan – Administrative Section
45. Juanito C. Mendoza – Finance Section
46. Benedict J. Matawaran – Procurement Unit
The DOJ clarified that the ILBO is not a travel ban but a monitoring tool, allowing immigration authorities to flag international departures and arrivals involving the listed individuals.
Justice Secretary Remulla emphasized that the ILBO is part of ongoing efforts to uphold accountability and "to secure the presence of concerned individuals" as investigations into ghost and overpriced flood control projects intensify.
The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and other oversight agencies are currently probing the scandal, which has drawn public outcry over reports of duplicate, substandard, and non-existent infrastructure projects allegedly worth billions of pesos.