DOJ issues ILBO for DPWH officials, contractors in flood probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has approved an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and private contractors implicated in anomalous and botched flood control projects.

The DOJ, through the office of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, confirmed on Thursday that the ILBO was granted following a request from the DPWH. The measure aims to prevent implicated individuals from leaving the country amid the ongoing investigation.

A total of 48 individuals are covered by the ILBO, including senior DPWH executives, district engineers, and top officers from various construction firms allegedly involved in ghost and substandard infrastructure projects.

Covered by the ILBO

Private contractors/company officers

Cezarah Rowena Discaya – Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp. Pacifico F. Discaya – Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp. Alex H. Abelido – Legacy Construction Corp. Raymond H. Abelido Ma. Roma Angeline Discaya Rimando – St. Timothy Construction Corp. Allan B. Quirante – QM Builders Erni G. Bagao – EGB Construction Corp. Eumir S. Villanueva – Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc. Pamela A. Villanueva Lawwrence R. Lubiano – Centerways Construction and Development Inc. Ryan Willie David Uy – Road Edge Trading & Development Service Darcy Kimel D.J. Respicio – Darcy and Anna Builders and Trading Edgardo A. Saggum – Eddmari Construction and Trading Maritoni P. Melegrito – Elite General Contractor and Development Corp. Ferdinand L. Beltran – Ferdstar Builders Contractors Melanie B. Raymundo – Rayman Builders Inc. Alvin D. Diego – Silverwolves Construction Corp. Aderma Angelie Descarga Alcazar – Sunwest, Inc. Edgar S. Acosta – Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp. Gina A. Arevalo Michelle L. Baraquiel Wilfredo Maties Natividad – Triple 8 Construction & Supply, Inc. Jocelyn Reyes Natividad Romeo C. Miranda – Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp. Mark Allan Villamor Arevalo – Wawao Builders Marjorie Samidan – MG Samidan Construction Luisito R. Tiqui – L.R. Tiqui Builders, Inc. Maritoni P. Melegrito – Elite General Contractor and Development Corp. Ferdinand L. Beltran – Ferdstar Builders Contractors Melanie B. Raymundo – Rayman Builders, Inc.

(Note: Some names appear more than once due to multiple affiliations or documentation inconsistencies.)

DPWH officials/employees – 18

Top-Level Officials:

31. Maria Catalina E. Cabral – Undersecretary

32. Ramon A. Arriola III – Undersecretary

33. Luz M. Dela Rosa – Director, Internal Audit Service

34. Gerard P. Opulencia – OIC, Regional Director (NCR)

35. Roseller A. Tolentino – Regional Director, Region II

From Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office:

36. Henry C. Alcantara – Former District Engineer

37. Brice Ericson D. Hernandez – Former Assistant District Engineer

38. Jayson S. Jauco – OIC, District Engineer

39. Norberto L. Santos – Chief, Planning & Design Section

40. Jaypee D. Mendoza – OIC, Assistant District Engineer

41. Ernesto C. Galang – Engineer, Planning and Design

42. John Michael E. Ramos – Engineer, Construction Section

43. Jaime R. Hernandez – Engineer, Maintenance Section

44. Floralyn Y. Simbulan – Administrative Section

45. Juanito C. Mendoza – Finance Section

46. Benedict J. Matawaran – Procurement Unit

The DOJ clarified that the ILBO is not a travel ban but a monitoring tool, allowing immigration authorities to flag international departures and arrivals involving the listed individuals.

Justice Secretary Remulla emphasized that the ILBO is part of ongoing efforts to uphold accountability and "to secure the presence of concerned individuals" as investigations into ghost and overpriced flood control projects intensify.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and other oversight agencies are currently probing the scandal, which has drawn public outcry over reports of duplicate, substandard, and non-existent infrastructure projects allegedly worth billions of pesos.