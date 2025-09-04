DOE maps nuclear path with green safeguards

The Department of Energy (DOE) has started laying down rules to guarantee that the country's transition to nuclear power does not compromise environmental integrity through a technical workshop on nuclear regulations.

The DOE-led Nuclear Energy Program-Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC), through its Subcommittee 5, organized the workshop this week to discuss environmental requirements for nuclear power plant projects.

DOE Legal Services Director Myra Fiera F. Roa said on Thursday that NEP-IAC seeks to define the roles and functions of national government agencies involved in nuclear regulation.

The committee also eyes to finalize the Environmental Impact System scoping checklist for conventional plants and small modular reactors, and to identify the information and data needed for public participation.

“We are working to put in place a process to ensure that environmental risks are addressed before projects are rolled out. We can make economic progress and maintain the integrity of the environment,” Roa said.

“This workshop offers a valuable opportunity to address the remaining challenges, enhance our tools, and ensure that Environmental Compliance Certificate applications embody not only our regulatory compliance, but also public trust and scientific integrity,” she added.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), on the other hand, said a strong regulatory framework is essential to manage nuclear plants “from planning to operations and beyond.”

DENR Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Director John Edward T. Ang said the agency’s role through the Environmental Impact Assessment System is to “ensure economic sustainability through conscious and inclusive planning.”

“While there are perceived benefits with the nuclear route, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that its implementation will be in harmony with the environment and our people,” Ang said.

Amid growing interest in building conventional nuclear power plants and small modular reactors, the DOE said projects must first secure a License to Operate from the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, a Certificate of Endorsement from DOE, and an Environmental Clearance Certificate from the DENR.

The NEP-IAC has also started reviewing nuclear laws and policies.

A proposed Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority is expected to oversee all aspects of nuclear infrastructure, from siting and construction to licensing, safety, and operations.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin earlier assured the country's compliance with all International Atomic Energy Agency requirements.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050, the country targets 1,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity by 2032, 2,400 MW by 2035, and 4,800 MW by 2050.