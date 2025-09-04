Dizon seeks DE Alcantara’s dismissal over Bulacan ‘ghost projects’

Plaridel, Bulacan – Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has called for the summary dismissal of Assistant Regional Director Henry Alcantara regarding the alleged ghost flood control project here, as well as other projects in the province.

During an interview earlier today at the flood control projects in Barangay Sipat of this town, Dizon said that he has ordered the DPWH legal team to file a case against Alcantara before the Ombudsman.

“I will also order the perpetual lifetime blacklisting of Wawao Builders from DPWH and all their possible affiliates,” he said.

The official described the flood control project in Barangay Sipat as “Patay na pinipilit na buhayin” during the inspection today. The said flood control project runs along the Angat River near the Angat River Bridge of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

The official said that the project, which was supposed to be constructed and completed by 2024, was declared completed despite no apparent structures being made.

It was learned that in July 2025, the contractor of the project started the construction after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the creation of the Sumbong Sa Pangulo website, wherein netizens can report ghost projects in their areas.

Meanwhile, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman expressed her full support behind the directive of President Marcos for the sweeping review of the DPWH budget under the proposed budget for 2026.

“I have full confidence in Secretary Dizon’s leadership in carrying out this review. With the strong mandate from the President and our shared commitment to transparency and accountability, I am certain that the review will be exhaustive and uncompromising. Walang makakalusot, at matatama ang mga mali,” Pangandaman said.

The Budget Secretary met with Secretary Dizon on September 3 to begin the review process. The DBM committed to providing all the necessary documents, data, and technical assistance to make the review faster, more efficient, accurate, and transparent.

“We will review, revisit, and do the necessary changes based on the recommendations of the honorable members of Congress,” Sec. Vince, for his part, said.

The DPWH is expected to submit a more thorough and updated list of infrastructure projects—especially flood control projects—to ensure that every peso in the people’s budget is accounted for and directed toward programs that truly benefit the Filipino people.