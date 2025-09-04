Discaya to sue rallyists, says lawyer

The Discaya family has assured that those behind Thursday’s protest rally will be held accountable, according to their lawyer and spokesperson, Cornelio Samaniego III.

Members of a disaster survivor and environmental group reportedly threw mud and painted the fence and gate of the compound of St. Gerrard Construction in Barangay Bambang, Pasig City early Thursday morning.

The rallyists called for Sarah Discaya to come out, as she is currently among those being investigated in connection with alleged anomalies in government flood control projects.

"We will file a criminal case against the organizer. We are collating evidence based on CCTV," Samaniego said.

The camp of the embattled couple, Curlee and Sarah Discaya, appealed to the public not to resort to violence while demanding accountability over the issue.

"The Discaya couple is sad about what happened this morning. It shouldn't have led to this," Samaniego said. "We appeal to the rallyists to be calm and please don't use violence or destroy the property of the Discayas," the lawyer added.

He also appealed to the police to secure the compound and maintain peace and order, especially during protest actions.