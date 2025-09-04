DHSUD Blitz Targets Corruption, Empowers Homebuyers and Developers

In a sweeping bid to overhaul the nation’s housing sector, Secretary Jose Ramon “Ping” Aliling’s first 100 days at the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) have featured decisive moves to eliminate corruption, protect homebuyers, and expand housing options for Filipino families.

Gridlock broken, corruption banished

Aliling’s Zero Backlog Program wiped out more than 3,100 long-standing cases, sending a clear message: “Wala tayong palalampasin dito. May tatlo kayong options: shape up, step out, or be kicked out.” The Secretary’s insistence that “Even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable” has forced developers and officials alike to rethink business as usual.

Safeguarding buyers, updating policies

DHSUD is now actively reviewing key housing regulations, including PD 957, BP 220, and the Urban Development and Housing Act (UDHA). The goal is clear: hold erring developers accountable while safeguarding both industry practitioners and homebuyers. “Our homebuyers deserve peace of mind in acquiring real estate properties; it is our duty, DHSUD's mandate, to ensure their protection,” Aliling said. DREAM Tips, a campaign for secure transactions, urges Filipinos to verify documents, read contracts, ask questions, and inspect properties before purchase.

Expanded 4PH spurs private sector action

The recalibrated Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) now features horizontal, rental, and incremental housing, plus an upgraded Community Mortgage Program. “We’ve transformed 4PH into a beneficiary-focused program,” said Aliling. More than 42 developers have pledged over 250,000 units in support — proof of revived trust in DHSUD’s direction.