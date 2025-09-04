DBP earmarks P510M under learning initiative

The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has launched a P510-million corporate social responsibility (CSR) program aimed at strengthening the country’s human capital base, positioning education as a key driver of long-term economic growth.

DBP president and CEO Michael de Jesus said the initiative, called the DBP Integrated Scholastic Program for Inclusive and Responsive Education (DBP INSPIRE), will run for five years and complement government efforts to improve access to quality education at both the basic and tertiary levels.

“The DBP INSPIRE program reinforces the Bank’s commitment of fostering support to the education sector and is aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision to place education at the forefront of the national development agenda,” De Jesus said.

350 students to benefit

Of the total budget, P437.5 million will go to scholarships covering tuition, matriculation, living allowances, and school supplies for at least 350 students in its first year. The focus will be on disciplines critical to workforce development, such as Engineering, Accountancy, Education, Agriculture and Forestry, Sciences, Maritime, Information Technology and Technical-Vocational courses.

Another P72.5 million will be directed to the Department of Education’s Adopt-a-School and Brigada Eskwela programs to help upgrade facilities and provide learning equipment in 150 public schools nationwide.