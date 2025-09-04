SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (5 September 2025)
RAT

Love: You might meet a new chatmate who could become a friend or even more.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid allergies and cough.

Career: You will receive good news from your superior, so keep working hard.

Wealth: A new side hustle may come up, but consult first before taking it.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your wallet as protection from bad luck.

OX

Love: Avoid being overprotective and learn to trust your partner.

Health: Eat bananas and fruits high in potassium for energy.

Career: A project may be delayed, but don’t lose motivation.

Wealth: Not a good day to spend on unplanned expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a citrine crystal on your work desk to attract income.

TIGER

Love: Someone will confess true feelings to you. Are you ready?

Health: Relax and drink herbal tea for calmness and proper sleep.

Career: Avoid making rash decisions as they will affect your performance.

Wealth: A refund or payment will arrive to help your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place three coins tied with a red ribbon under your cash box for continuous income.

RABBIT
Love: The day will go smoothly if both of you are open with your feelings.

Health: Be cautious of weak knees and exercise properly.

Career: Someone will trust your ability, don’t let them down.

Wealth: A good day to start saving.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place a small plant in the office.

DRAGON
Love: You don’t need to pretend, your true self is what is loved.

Health: Avoid salty and oily food.

Career: You will receive praise from your boss.

Wealth: An unexpected blessing will come, use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Place a white crystal bowl on the altar.

SNAKE

Love: Don’t get hurt easily by jokes, sometimes you also need to laugh.

Health: Homemade food is better than eating out today.

Career: A new responsibility will come with a high chance of promotion.

Wealth: An incoming debt will finally be paid.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a gold charm bracelet for luck and success.

HORSE

Love: Sometimes you also need space for your partner to miss you more.

Health: Drink plenty of water, especially in hot weather.

Career: You need to finish something before the weekend, move quickly.

Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries now, more important needs are ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in your working area.

GOAT

Love: Give even a small surprise, it will bring joy to the heart.

Health: Eat leafy vegetables for good digestion.

Career: The day is stable, keep your focus.

Wealth: An agreement or payment will go in your favor.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Now that Ghost Month has ended, it is a good time to resign, accept a new job, or launch a passion project.

MONKEY

Love: A misunderstanding will be resolved if you stay calm first.

Health: Rest if you’re tired, don’t push your body.

Career: A friend at work will help you with a task.

Wealth: A simple blessing will come unexpectedly.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Place a fortune plant near the window of your home.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone secretly admires you, you will notice them soon.

Health: Keep your feet dry especially during rainy season.

Career: It’s best to finish all work today.

Wealth: If buying online, make sure the seller is verified.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Light sandalwood incense to cleanse the energy at home.

DOG

Love: Your partner is going through something, show that you are there for them.

Health: Watch out for shoulder pain, it may be due to stress or posture.

Career: You need to fix something in your system or schedule, do it today.

Wealth: A good day to budget and plan for the coming week.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: If you feel tired of your current job, try job hunting this week.

PIG

Love: A memory will come back, let go of the sadness and open your heart to something new.

Health: Eat hot food like soup for comfort during rainy weather.

Career: An unexpected task will come, you can handle it as long as you don’t panic.

Wealth: You might receive a freebie or token from a friend.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place an elephant figurine in your room.

