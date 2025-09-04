Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You might meet a new chatmate who could become a friend or even more.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid allergies and cough.

Career: You will receive good news from your superior, so keep working hard.

Wealth: A new side hustle may come up, but consult first before taking it.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your wallet as protection from bad luck.