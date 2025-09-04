DA pushes bill to cut rural road gap

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is seeking congressional support for the proposed Farm-to-Market Roads (FMR) Development and Equity Act to close the country’s 36,000-kilometer FMR backlog through a transparent, equitable, and programmatic framework.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said Thursday that FMRs are more than infrastructure—they are vital links connecting farmers, fisherfolk, and livestock producers to markets and economic opportunities.

“Every kilometer of FMR we build is a pathway out of poverty for rural communities. But with a staggering 36,000-kilometer backlog, we need a comprehensive, fair, and sustainable approach. This bill delivers that,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Well-planned FMRs are expected to lower food prices, reduce post-harvest losses, increase incomes for farmers and fisherfolk, address peace and order concerns, and improve connectivity for remote communities,” he added.

The legislation allocates at least 30 percent of FMR funds to rural areas with high poverty incidence, while the rest will support key regional growth corridors, major commodity production zones, fisheries development areas, livestock clusters, and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas such as upland barangays and island municipalities.

To systematically close the backlog, the DA is rolling out a Farm-to-Market Road Masterplan with six-year rolling implementation cycles.

The plan aligns with the country’s medium-term development strategies and coordinates with the DA-Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering for planning, the Department of Public Works and Highways for construction, and local government units for on-the-ground integration. A National FMR Dashboard will track progress in real time to ensure transparency.

“Farm-to-market roads are the backbone of food security. They bring down costs for consumers, boost earnings for producers, and unlock growth across rural economies,” Tiu Laurel said.