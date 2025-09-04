Chiz OKs subpoenas vs contractors, DPWH execs in flood control probe

Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero has approved the issuance of subpoenas to five contractors and three executives of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to compel their attendance at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 8 September, as the chamber intensifies its probe into alleged irregularities in the government’s flood control projects.

The move, made upon the recommendation of Senator Rodante Marcoleta, Chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, aims to hold accountable those involved in what has been described as substandard, or in some cases, non-existent, flood control infrastructure, particularly in Metro Manila and Bulacan.

Escudero signed the subpoenas ad testificandum for Darcy Kimel D.J. Respicio, General Manager of Darcy & Anna Builders and Trading; Sally N. Santos, Owner and Manager of SYMS Construction Trading; Pacifico F. Discaya II, Managing Officer of Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation; Maritoni P. Melegrito, Managing Officer of Elite General Contractor and Development Corporation; Edgardo Saggum, Owner and Manager of Eddmari Construction and Trading; Engr. Jaypee D. Mendoza, Chief of the Construction Division at the DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office; Engr. Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, Former Assistant District Engineer of the same office; and Engr. Juanito C. Mendoza, Accountant III at the DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office.

In addition, a subpoena duces tecum has been issued to Commission on Audit (COA) Chairman Gamaliel Cordoba, requiring the submission of the agency’s fraud audit highlights and the corresponding responses of those implicated in the review of the flood control projects.

The Blue Ribbon Committee launched its investigation earlier this week, following reports that billions of pesos in public funds were poured into questionable flood mitigation projects. Many of these projects, officials say, have failed to serve their intended purpose and are now being blamed for worsening flood conditions in affected communities.

Escudero emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.

“No stone should be left unturned in the inquiry into these highly questionable flood control projects that cost taxpayers in billions of pesos and caused nightmares and sufferings for many Filipinos,” Escudero said.

“Let the axe fall on all the personalities found guilty of scheming, conniving and carrying out fraudulent acts in the guise of legitimate taxpayer-funded flood control projects,” he added.