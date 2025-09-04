CEU Dentistry marks new milestone

Centro Escolar University (CEU) cemented its reputation as a leading institution for dentistry, with its graduates securing six of the top 10 spots on the May 2025 Dentist Licensure Exam.

The university also had an 82.88 percent passing rate and was named the second top-performing school nationwide, a testament to its long-standing history of producing topnotchers.

The top performers from CEU included Dr. Chloe Vernice Uy, who ranked first, Dr. Rica Mae Sunga, who placed fourth, Dr. Cristel Jeanne Manahan, who came in sixth, Dr. Deborah Jane Orfanel, who ranked eighth, and Dr. Gwyneth Mari Mendoza, who placed ninth. Dr. Andrea Loi Liwag from CEU Malolos also made the top 10, ranking tenth.

All six said they were just hoping to pass the exam and didn't expect to excel. They attributed their success to the university's holistic approach to education, which combines classroom theory with hands-on clinical experience.

"Community rotations and clinical exposures in the university allowed us to experience different scenarios," said Dr. Uy. "These experiences challenge you to think critically and integrate knowledge from different fields in dentistry."

Dr. Sunga agreed, noting that the university's focus on clinical training helped her answer questions related to real-life situations.

The graduates also highlighted the importance of grit and perseverance. Dr. Liwag, who had to retake her clinical simulation exams multiple times, said the experience gave her the courage to "push through the hardest days."

Dr. Orfanel, who didn't expect to top the boards, said she was encouraged by a professor who saw her potential. "I needed to practice more," she said.

Meantime, Sunga stressed the importance of a balanced routine to avoid burnout. "During the review season, I made sure to have a balanced routine. I take short breaks, have enough sleep, prioritize high yield topics and try to understand concepts instead of memorizing them."

Dr. Mendoza, on the other hand, said she was on the brink of quitting dental school, thinking she wasn't good enough. However, she persevered, driven by the university's high standards. "We were really trained by our clinical instructors to be excellent," she said. "We had to repeat it, multiple times. And such humbled us, to make room for mistakes and keep on becoming better."

The graduates also said success involved a change in perspective. Dr. Uy said she shifted her mindset from "studying to passing" to studying "so I can treat my patients better in the future."