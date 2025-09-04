Carlson, Magalong lead 80th Victory Day rites in Baguio

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on 3 September led the commemoration of the 80th Victory Day at the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence in Camp John Hay, honoring the sacrifices of Filipino and Allied forces during World War II and celebrating the enduring ties between the Philippines and the United States.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. served as guest of honor, urging reflection on the lessons of the past.

“Today must not merely be an ordinary memorial day. It must be a day of deep reflection,” Teodoro said. “If we do not learn from the lessons of the past… then we have no business honoring those who have shed their blood.”

Victory Day marks the end of World War II in the Philippines. Carlson, in her remarks, highlighted the courage of Allied and Filipino forces and the lasting bond forged between the two nations.

“The liberation of the Philippines during World War II was a triumph of the extraordinary bravery of Allied forces and the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people,” Carlson said. “This shared struggle forged a special relationship between our two nations, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and an unwavering commitment to the safety and prosperity of future generations of Filipinos and Americans.”

Magalong emphasized the event’s special meaning for Baguio City.

“That surrender marked not only the end of World War II in the Philippines but also the triumph of courage, strength in spirit, and hope over tyranny and despair,” he said. “For us in Baguio, this is more than just an event written in textbooks—it is part of our city’s living memory.”

More than 300 guests attended the ceremony, including Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairperson Regalado Trota Jose Jr., and Philippine Veterans Affairs Office Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu. Veterans, diplomats, and members of the public and private sectors were also present.

Carlson, Teodoro, Magalong, Jose, and Mapagu presented coins to four living World War II veterans — Angelo Viloria Andrada, Ernesto Carreon Luis, Florence Rimando Marasigan, and Sixta Quiñones Favila. Luis led the solemn ringing of the ceremonial bell at 12:10 PM, the exact minute of General Tomoyuki Yamashita’s surrender. Churches across Baguio joined in by ringing their bells in unison.

Carlson also announced the launch of a virtual tour of the historic U.S. Ambassador’s Residence, developed by the U.S. Department of State and accessible through the OBO VR app and an online link.

“This initiative preserves our shared heritage and invites future generations to reflect on our past and help build a hopeful tomorrow,” Carlson said.

Following the ceremony, Carlson hosted a reception marking U.S.-Philippine friendship and the 249th anniversary of U.S. independence.

“We begin a new chapter as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and the 80th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine diplomatic relations in 2026,” Carlson said. “The friendship, partnership, and alliance between the United States and the Philippines is a crucial part of that story.”