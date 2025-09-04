Camille Villar bats for more dialysis units, free treatment for indigents

Senator Camille Villar has filed a measure seeking the establishment of more dialysis units and providing free dialysis treatment for indigent patients in the country.

Villar has filed the Dialysis Center Act, which mandates all national, regional, and provincial government hospitals to set up dialysis wards and offer free treatment to indigent patients.

Serving as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Villar emphasized that both initiatives are part of her vision to bring essential health services closer to the people and ensure that no Filipino is left behind.

Data shows that one Filipino dies every hour due to kidney failure, with cases rising by about 15 percent annually.

Dialysis sessions cost between P2,000 to P4,500 each, with patients undergoing an average of three per week, amounting to over 13,000 weekly. Villar said this condition could be a burden far beyond the means of minimum wage earners.

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege. For our kababayans battling kidney disease, dialysis should not be out of reach. This bill ensures that no one is left behind, especially those in need,” she said.

Under the proposed law, all government hospitals will be required to establish dialysis units within two years, with free treatment guaranteed for indigent patients, as certified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Villar reaffirmed her commitment to expanding hospital capacity and improving public health services during the inauguration of new medical facilities at the Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center.

The project, which includes the installation of state-of-the-art CT scan and MRI machines, along with a new connecting bridge, is part of what Villar described as her family’s enduring advocacy for accessible and high-quality healthcare.

She highlighted that the new equipment will significantly improve patient care by enabling faster diagnoses, more accurate treatments, and more efficient services for residents of Las Piñas and neighboring communities.

“This is only the beginning. I am committed to pursuing more reforms that will make healthcare a true pillar of national well-being. Every Filipino deserves a fair chance at life, regardless of income or social status,” she said.