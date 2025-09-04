Black Friday nationwide protests set

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — It’s all systems go for a nationwide rally against corruption set for Friday in key areas across the country, organizers confirmed Thursday.

Ka Eric Celis, lead convenor of the mass action, said the protest — dubbed the “Nationwide Black Friday People’s Peaceful Protest” — will kick off at 11 a.m. at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City and conclude at the Rizal Monument in Manila.

“The forthcoming Black Friday People’s nationwide protest is against corruption and plunder in the country,” the advisory read.

A source told the DAILY TRIBUNE that delegations from Mindanao are also expected to converge in Manila to take part in the action, which is being billed as a multi-sectoral rally.

“Let’s do our part as patriotic citizens. We’re inviting civic-oriented groups to join the Black Friday protest on September 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rizal Monument. Bring placards to fight corruption and preserve the good future of the next generations,” the source added.

Organizers said they have already filed the necessary permit applications with the Quezon City government for the rally.

Various speakers, including “surprise guests,” are expected to address the gathering.